Local Make-A-Wish chapter grants 10,000th wish to boy battling leukemia

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island granted their 10,000th wish on Friday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH GRAFTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island granted their 10,000th wish on Friday.

Kyle Osterman received a treehouse at his home in North Grafton. The treehouse, nicknamed ‘Kyle’s Krib,’ was designed with significant input from the nine-year-old, who is battling a form of leukemia. It’s even furnished and features a custom art piece from Jeff Kinney, who is the author of Osterman’s favorite book series ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid.’

His family said this treehouse is a dream come true

“It’s been amazing. This treehouse is beyond anything that we could have imagined. Not just the treehouse, but the people also. The Make-A-Wish Foundation, W.T. Rich, and just everyone in between,” said Stephanie Paglioni, Kyle’s mother.

Following the treehouse reveal, Make-A-Wish hosted a party for Osterman, his family, and friends. The party included surprises from local organizations like the Worcester Red Sox and the Basketball Hall of Fame. Make-A-Wish noted that the community is always there to help.

“Never surprised by the support. There’s a lot of good out there. As soon as you make a child’s wish known, people come from all over to make it happen. This year alone, we’re granting over 400 wishes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and 150 wishes this summer alone,” said Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

