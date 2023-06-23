Ludlow officials warning residents amid increase of rodent complaints

By Matt Price and Ryan Trowbridge
Jun. 23, 2023
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a warning is out in Ludlow about rodents in the community and health officials are asking residents to be aware.

“With the time of year, we normally see more complaints, rodent complaints, during this time of year with it being warm,” said Ludlow Interim Health Director Paulina Matusik.

However, Matusik told Western Mass News that she has seen a few more complaints this year so far, compared to last year. That is why her department decided to take action and sent a letter to community members to share ways to prevent any possible infestations. Some of those ways include keeping your lawn maintained, sealing any holes or gaps around the house or property, breaking down and removing bags and boxes, and drying up any signs of water leaking.

Matusik said it is important considering that people and animals could get sick.

“All animals, not just rodents, carry diseases. That’s why we’re asking in this letter sent out. If they see something, say something…just brings more awareness…and that would allow the community and us to be able to do more to help the residents,” Matusik added.

Other precautions residents can take to avoid any kind of rodent infestation is to clean any piles of brush or leaves and ensure all trash bins are sealed tightly.

“It’s a safe space for them to kind of hide and sleep in and it’s a safe environment for them, so getting rid of any piles or even if you have in your garage any little openings, just boarding those up will eliminate harborage of any rodent activity,” Matusik explained.

The main points of the letter are to make people aware of the situation and offer advice.

That said, Matusik told us sharing the information with each other and those outside the community can also make a difference.

“Even if they don’t have something nice to say, just reaching out and bringing awareness, or letting us know that this was helpful or this was harmful, just helps us know for the next time, this is what we need to do or this is what we need to follow up with or this is what we could be doing better,” Matusik noted.

Anyone dealing with a rodent problem is asked to call the Ludlow Health Department, as well as a local licensed pest management company to deal with the matter.

