Parents beware: Furby is making a comeback

The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.(Hasbro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy maker Hasbro is bringing back the Furby … again.

Hasbro reintroduced the bug-eyed, gibberish-talking fur ball with a launch on Amazon on Thursday to mark the toy’s 25th anniversary.

The toy, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70. It hits stores nationwide on July 15.

That could be good news, or very bad news, depending on who you ask.

The 1990s animatronic toy phenomenon was cute to some kids, but it was a source of great frustration to a lot of parents. It didn’t have an off button and would randomly “wake up” from a silent slumber at all times of day and night and start talking.

The new Furby is still noisy, speaks gibberish and dances – and thankfully, it does have an off button.

Furby was first introduced in 1998. Then, in 2016, Hasbro launched a version called “Furby Connect” that connected to the internet and included an off button.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandee Arnold
Mother charged after allegedly kidnapping daughter from Springfield home
Western Mass News has learned the multi-entertainment facility, Round 1, located in the Holyoke...
Investigation underway following incident at Round1 in Holyoke Mall, temporarily closed
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Victim of deadly shooting on State Street in Springfield identified
Crews in Westfield are responding to reports of a missing kayaker in the area of Hampton Ponds...
Rescuers search for a missing kayaker at Hampton Ponds

Latest News

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy...
Pence calls for his 2024 rivals to back a 15-week federal abortion ban on eve of Dobbs anniversary
Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.
Fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall
Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island granted their 10,000th wish on Friday.
Local Make-A-Wish chapter grants 10,000th wish to boy battling leukemia
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee...
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned