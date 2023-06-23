Teenager seriously injured in Springfield moped crash
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were injured, one of them seriously, after a crash involving a car and moped Thursday afternoon in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Hancock and Florence Streets.
A 17-year-old female moped rider was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, while the driver of the car was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
