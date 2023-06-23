Town by Town: ‘Table and Vine’ helps veterans, HMC farmer’s market, community barbecue

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield, Holyoke and Springfield.

Staff members at “Table and Vine” awarded a big check to the Massachusetts VFW, to help local veterans in need.

The company helped raise money for Massachusetts veterans and their families through the “lagers for heroes” in store fundraising campaign.

All of the donations raised went directly towards helping local vets.

The program ended June 18th and raised $13,551.

Now an update to a story we brought you earlier this week in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Medical Center opened a new farmers’ market that runs every Wednesday.

The hospital’s community health needs assessment said access to healthy food is a concern for many people in the community.

The farmer’s market is located close to the front entrance of the hospital, with valet parking available.

Holyoke residents are encouraged to utilize the hospital’s free transportation shuttles.

The market is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Summit Careers held a free community barbecue on Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

The event was held on Mill Street starting at 12 p.m.

Guests were able to enjoy free hot dogs, hamburgers, and music!

Anyone in need of a job was encouraged to attend the barbeque, so staff could help put people in touch with the proper resources.

