West Springfield Police looking for missing woman

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

They said Alexandria Carrasquillo was reported missing by her family and they have not had any contact with her since Wednesday.

The family is concerned due to some recent comments she made.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.

