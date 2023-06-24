Crews respond to hazmat situation at U.S. Postal Service Bulk Mail Distribution Center

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the U.S. Postal Service Bulk Mail Distribution Center on Fiberloid Street Saturday morning for reports of a hazmat situation.

According to Springfield Fire, a regional hazmat team was called in to assist.

The type of hazmat situation was not been specified, however, no injuries were reported.

