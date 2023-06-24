Mass. Pike exit sign corrected after listing nonexistent Exit 46 to Bradley International Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Directions from the Mass. Pike to Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport should be much clearer after an exit sign telling drivers to take a nonexistent exit number to get there has been corrected.

We brought you the story Tuesday after a Western Mass News employee sent in a photo of the sign, located on the westbound side of the turnpike just after the exit for Route 33 in Chicopee. It directed drivers to take exit 46 to connect to I-91 southbound towards Bradley International Airport.

However, after getting answers from the Mass. Department of Transportation and driving by the sign ourselves, we learned that there is, in fact, no exit 46. Drivers must take exit 45 to connect from the Mass. Pike to I-91.

As a result of our inquiries, MassDOT issued a statement to Western Mass News Friday, saying:

“A new sign overlay was created and applied to the sign today, Friday, June 23. We apologize for any confusion the previous sign which was in error may have caused.”

This comes nearly two years after statewide exit renumbering project was completed nearly two years ago by MassDOT, with exits on the Pike listed by miles from west to east.

