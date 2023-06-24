Hooplandia persists despite rainy start to second day

basketball generic(WILX)
By Olivia Hickey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hooplandia, the inaugural 3-on-3 basketball tournament, is underway for the second day at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

Western Mass News  spoke with Gene Cassidy, President of the Eastern States Exposition, who told us that they were not going to let Saturday morning’s rainfall lead to a washout. So, the games were moved inside, leading to only a 10-minute delay.

“Being New England, we have to face the fact that we could have had inclement weather, so all the courts were painted indoors and we had about 20 courts set up already,” said Cassidy.

He told us that the overall response to the tournament being moved inside was positive with only six out of the four hundred teams canceling.

Coming up tonight on Western Mass News, we hear from some of the players that brought their A-game.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

