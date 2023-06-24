Hundreds set to attend Hooplandia this weekend in West Springfield

Ahead of the brand new three-on-three basketball tournament and festival this month, the...
Ahead of the brand new three-on-three basketball tournament and festival this month, the Eastern States Exposition team has been working overtime to bring participants and fans an event they won’t forget.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hooplandia USA kicked off for the first time in West Springfield on Friday.

This weekend is expected to be a slam dunk welcoming hundreds of basketball players and families in western Massachusetts.

The courts are set, and the sounds of dribbling filled the air Friday to kick off the first ever Hooplandia basketball competition. The players we spoke with said they’re ready.

“Just every single time I play against good competition just learning from it you know also taking home the ‘W,’” said one basketball player.

The event celebrates the Greater Springfield area and its ties to the game with the largest 3 on 3 competition on the East Coast and other challenges for athletes of different ages to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Gene Cassidy, president of the Eastern States Exposition told Western Mass News, there’s no place better to celebrate the game.

“We are greater Springfield western Massachusetts, where basketball started and together, we’re stronger,” said Cassidy.

Players will also have the chance to meet local game legends like Southwick native, Rebecca Lobo who stopped by Friday.

“I came to the fairgrounds when I was a kid whenever the Big E was here, I brought my kids here when they were younger,” said Lobo. “It’s excited that it’s starting here, and I anticipate it growing in a big way over the next couple of years.”

With about 400 teams expected to play on Saturday, local businesses are ready to welcome new faces.

“I think it’s great I think that anything that drives traffic like this, any type of event that brings people into western Mass. is always beneficial to give us exposure,” added Jerry Mocci, owner of b’Napoli Italian in West Springfield.

Now, we did ask Cassidy, if there’s a plan in place for any potential rainfall this week, and he said players won’t be benched.

The Big E fairgrounds won’t have a problem fitting 30 basketball courts inside, the event continues on Saturday with check in at 8 a.m. and the games starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandee Arnold
Mother charged after allegedly kidnapping daughter from Springfield home
Western Mass News has learned the multi-entertainment facility, Round 1, located in the Holyoke...
Investigation underway following incident at Round1 in Holyoke Mall, temporarily closed
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A man was shot to death in broad daylight along a busy Holyoke street on Friday.
Holyoke Police investigating deadly shooting on Appleton Street
Three western Massachusetts residents were recently big on Mass. Lottery games.
3 western Massachusetts residents win $5.5 million in lottery prizes

Latest News

Residents in Monson are being asked to be on the watch for a suspicious vehicle.
Monson Police warn public of suspicious vehicle near Peck Brothers Road
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Officials: 3 Springfield men arrested for distributing fentanyl
Residents in Monson are being asked to be on the watch for a suspicious vehicle.
Monson Police warn public of suspicious vehicle near Peck Brothers Road
There is a warning is out in Ludlow about rodents in the community and health officials are...
Ludlow officials warning residents amid increase of rodent complaints