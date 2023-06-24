Hundreds set to attend Hooplandia this weekend in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hooplandia USA kicked off for the first time in West Springfield on Friday.

This weekend is expected to be a slam dunk welcoming hundreds of basketball players and families in western Massachusetts.

The courts are set, and the sounds of dribbling filled the air Friday to kick off the first ever Hooplandia basketball competition. The players we spoke with said they’re ready.

“Just every single time I play against good competition just learning from it you know also taking home the ‘W,’” said one basketball player.

The event celebrates the Greater Springfield area and its ties to the game with the largest 3 on 3 competition on the East Coast and other challenges for athletes of different ages to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Gene Cassidy, president of the Eastern States Exposition told Western Mass News, there’s no place better to celebrate the game.

“We are greater Springfield western Massachusetts, where basketball started and together, we’re stronger,” said Cassidy.

Players will also have the chance to meet local game legends like Southwick native, Rebecca Lobo who stopped by Friday.

“I came to the fairgrounds when I was a kid whenever the Big E was here, I brought my kids here when they were younger,” said Lobo. “It’s excited that it’s starting here, and I anticipate it growing in a big way over the next couple of years.”

With about 400 teams expected to play on Saturday, local businesses are ready to welcome new faces.

“I think it’s great I think that anything that drives traffic like this, any type of event that brings people into western Mass. is always beneficial to give us exposure,” added Jerry Mocci, owner of b’Napoli Italian in West Springfield.

Now, we did ask Cassidy, if there’s a plan in place for any potential rainfall this week, and he said players won’t be benched.

The Big E fairgrounds won’t have a problem fitting 30 basketball courts inside, the event continues on Saturday with check in at 8 a.m. and the games starting at 9 a.m.

