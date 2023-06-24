Monson Police warn public of suspicious vehicle near Peck Brothers Road

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in Monson are being asked to be on the watch for a suspicious vehicle.

Police said residents should be on the lookout for a dark gray colored 2020 Honda Accord with Connecticut license plates.

Officials said the car was seen in the area of Peck Brothers Road on Wednesday and then Ayers Road on Thursday.

A witness is describing the people driving the car as two Hispanic males in their mid-thirties.

The Monson Police Department are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or the occupants of the vehicle to immediately call 911.

