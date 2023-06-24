Monson Police warn public of suspicious vehicle near Peck Brothers Road

Residents in Monson are being asked to be on the watch for a suspicious vehicle.
By Liam Murphy and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in Monson are being asked to be on the watch for a suspicious vehicle.

Police said residents should be on the lookout for a dark gray colored 2020 Honda Accord with Connecticut license plates.

Officials said the car was seen in the area of Peck Brothers Road on Wednesday and then Ayers Road on Thursday.

A witness is describing the people driving the car as two Hispanic males in their mid-thirties.

The Monson Police Department are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or the occupants of the vehicle to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandee Arnold
Mother charged after allegedly kidnapping daughter from Springfield home
Western Mass News has learned the multi-entertainment facility, Round 1, located in the Holyoke...
Investigation underway following incident at Round1 in Holyoke Mall, temporarily closed
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A man was shot to death in broad daylight along a busy Holyoke street on Friday.
Holyoke Police investigating deadly shooting on Appleton Street
Three western Massachusetts residents were recently big on Mass. Lottery games.
3 western Massachusetts residents win $5.5 million in lottery prizes

Latest News

Ahead of the brand new three-on-three basketball tournament and festival this month, the...
Hundreds set to attend Hooplandia this weekend in West Springfield
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Officials: 3 Springfield men arrested for distributing fentanyl
Residents in Monson are being asked to be on the watch for a suspicious vehicle.
Monson Police warn public of suspicious vehicle near Peck Brothers Road
There is a warning is out in Ludlow about rodents in the community and health officials are...
Ludlow officials warning residents amid increase of rodent complaints