Officials: 3 Springfield men arrested for distributing fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three Springfield men, 23-year-old Abraham Heredia, 34-year-old Jose Heredia Jr., and 29-year-old Lamiek White, were arrested and charged in connection with a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

They appeared in federal court in Springfield yesterday.

According to charging documents, Heredia and Heredia Jr. conspired on multiple occasions to distribute fentanyl, including one instance where they allegedly planned to distribute over 1.5 kilograms of the substance.

During a search of White’s residence, approximately 200 grams of fentanyl and a firearm were found.

All 3 men are now facing up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

