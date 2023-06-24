Pickleball fundraiser held at HCC to benefit kids in Mass. foster care system

Holyoke Community College
Holyoke Community College(Holyoke Community College)
By Morgan Briggs, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pickleball fundraiser was held Saturday at Holyoke Community College.

Streetlight Financial Foundation hosted the fundraiser for Friends of Children, whose mission is to help children and young adults in the Massachusetts foster care system.

We spoke with the focus program manager for Friends of Children, Robbie Rubet, who explained the ways they help these children.

“We help young adults with life skills and transitioning to adulthood and connecting to a volunteer mentor in the community, who makes a 3 year commitment to them in the hopes of building a lifelong connection,” he explained.

Rubet added that this fundraiser will help Friends of Children match the savings for all of the children and young adults involved in their upcoming financial fitness program.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandee Arnold
Mother charged after allegedly kidnapping daughter from Springfield home
Western Mass News has learned the multi-entertainment facility, Round 1, located in the Holyoke...
Investigation underway following incident at Round1 in Holyoke Mall, temporarily closed
A man was shot to death in broad daylight along a busy Holyoke street on Friday.
Holyoke Police investigating deadly shooting on Appleton Street
West Springfield Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.
West Springfield Police locate missing woman
The mother arrested and charged with kidnapping her child after an AMBER Alert went out in...
Arraignment held for mother charged with kidnapping daughter in Springfield

Latest News

basketball generic
Hooplandia persists despite rainy start to second day
Mass. Pike sign correction 062423
Mass. Pike exit sign corrected after listing nonexistent Exit 46 to Bradley International Airport
generic fire truck
Crews respond to hazmat situation at U.S. Postal Service Bulk Mail Distribution Center
West Springfield Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.
West Springfield Police locate missing woman