Pickleball fundraiser held at HCC to benefit kids in Mass. foster care system

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pickleball fundraiser was held Saturday at Holyoke Community College.

Streetlight Financial Foundation hosted the fundraiser for Friends of Children, whose mission is to help children and young adults in the Massachusetts foster care system.

We spoke with the focus program manager for Friends of Children, Robbie Rubet, who explained the ways they help these children.

“We help young adults with life skills and transitioning to adulthood and connecting to a volunteer mentor in the community, who makes a 3 year commitment to them in the hopes of building a lifelong connection,” he explained.

Rubet added that this fundraiser will help Friends of Children match the savings for all of the children and young adults involved in their upcoming financial fitness program.

