3 arrested, loaded gun seized on Temple St. in connection to previous carjacking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a loaded firearm and arrested three people in connection to a carjacking a few weeks ago on June 11th.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, members of the Firearms Investigation Unit seized the loaded weapon on the 100-block of Temple Street Friday.

He added that this was in connection to a carjacking that happened a couple weeks prior on June 11th.

Three suspects were arrested, and officials said their names and charges will be released Monday once they have been arraigned.

