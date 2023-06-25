3 arrested, loaded gun seized on Temple St. in connection to previous carjacking

Loaded gun seizure on Temple St. 062523
Loaded gun seizure on Temple St. 062523(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have seized a loaded firearm and arrested three people in connection to a carjacking a few weeks ago on June 11th.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, members of the Firearms Investigation Unit seized the loaded weapon on the 100-block of Temple Street Friday.

He added that this was in connection to a carjacking that happened a couple weeks prior on June 11th.

Three suspects were arrested, and officials said their names and charges will be released Monday once they have been arraigned.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest as soon as it enters our newsroom.

