3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.

According to David Procopio with the Massachusetts State Police, Springfield Police put out a BOLO alert for a gray Nissan Murano with Massachusetts plates used by a suspect in an armed robbery. A trooper on patrol out of the Springfield Barracks then located the vehicle in the area of East Columbus Avenue and Union Street.

Police said that the trooper monitored the Murano as other State and Springfield Police patrols responded to the area. The vehicle then drove to a parking lot near MGM Springfield, where multiple individuals exited.

Three people were detained by officers, however, the fourth occupant fled in the Murano. We have reached out to Springfield Police to ask if the three occupants were arrested, but we have not heard back at this time.

Springfield and State Police are investigating.

