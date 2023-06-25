3 displaced following fire overnight on Welland Rd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are without a place to stay after a house fire overnight on Welland Road in Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department shared a video on social media showing flames coming from the roof and some heavy smoke in the air as crews worked to put out the fire.

Crews responded just after midnight and said no injuries were reported.

The three people who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad.

