3 displaced following fire overnight on Welland Rd. in Springfield

Welland Rd. fire in Springfield 062523
Welland Rd. fire in Springfield 062523(Springfield Fire Department)
By Camelia Reid and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are without a place to stay after a house fire overnight on Welland Road in Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department shared a video on social media showing flames coming from the roof and some heavy smoke in the air as crews worked to put out the fire.

Crews responded just after midnight and said no injuries were reported.

The three people who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are less than a week away from the 2023 NHL Draft and one athlete from Amherst is a...
Amherst native hoping to be first-round pick in NHL Draft
West Springfield Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.
West Springfield Police locate missing woman
We continue to follow the latest on the AMBER Alert that went out this morning after the mother...
Family speaks out following the kidnapping of a 4-year-old from a Springfield house
Brandee Arnold
Mother charged after allegedly kidnapping daughter from Springfield home
The mother arrested and charged with kidnapping her child after an AMBER Alert went out in...
Arraignment held for mother charged with kidnapping daughter in Springfield

Latest News

Ringgold St. fire in Springfield 062523
Fire on Ringgold St. in Springfield displaces 4
Hooplandia dodges Saturday washout with indoor competitions
Hooplandia dodges Saturday washout with indoor competitions
Heavy police presence spotted on Salem St. in Springfield
Heavy police presence spotted on Salem St. in Springfield
Heavy police presence spotted on Salem St. in Springfield
Heavy police presence spotted on Salem St. in Springfield