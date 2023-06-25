Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The body of a missing canoeist who fell into Pequot Pond in Westfield a week ago has been recovered after several days of searching.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the victim was located by a private citizen on a boat. He located what he said he believed might be the body using sonar and dropped a marker at that location. The body then surfaced on its own a short time later.

He was located just 50 yards from where his canoe capsized a week ago. Officials said that they had previously searched the location where the canoeist’s body was located, but were unable to find anything due to low visibility, heavy vegetation, and logs on the pond bottom.

Westfield Fire responded to the scene and recovered his body. His identity has not been shared, however, officials said that he was 20 years old.

Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating.

