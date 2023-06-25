Fire on Ringgold St. in Springfield displaces 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning fire on Ringgold Street in Springfield has left four people without a home Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded to Ringgold Street Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire.

No injuries were reported, but four people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.