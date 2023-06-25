Fire on Ringgold St. in Springfield displaces 4

Ringgold St. fire in Springfield 062523
Ringgold St. fire in Springfield 062523(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning fire on Ringgold Street in Springfield has left four people without a home Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded to Ringgold Street Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire.

No injuries were reported, but four people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

