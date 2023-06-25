Heavy police presence spotted on Salem St. in Springfield

By Matt Sottile
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence was spotted on Salem Street in Springfield on Saturday night.

Our Western Mass News crews arrived around 8:30 p.m. Multiple police cruisers and police tape could be seen in the area.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department did not respond to our request for comment.

Heavy police presence spotted on Salem St. in Springfield
Heavy police presence spotted on Salem St. in Springfield
