Heavy police presence spotted on Salem St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence was spotted on Salem Street in Springfield on Saturday night.

Our Western Mass News crews arrived around 8:30 p.m. Multiple police cruisers and police tape could be seen in the area.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department did not respond to our request for comment.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.