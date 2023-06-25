Holyoke Police investigating, after crews recover stolen car out of Connecticut River

Crews in Holyoke are on scene near Appleton Street recovering a stolen car out of the Connecticut River on Sunday afternoon.
Crews in Holyoke are on scene near Appleton Street recovering a stolen car out of the Connecticut River on Sunday afternoon.(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke are on scene near Appleton Street recovering a stolen car out of the Connecticut River on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, around 3 p.m. fire and police crews responded towards the end of Appleton Street to pull out a stolen vehicle from the Connecticut River.

Officials said there are no reported injuries.

The Holyoke Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

