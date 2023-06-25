Hooplandia dodges Saturday washout with indoor competitions

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Day two of the inaugural Hooplandia wrapped up in West Springfield Saturday.

Organizers said they were not going to let the rain wash away the competitions, and players we spoke with said they brought their A Game today.

Saturday had some scattered rain, but that wasn’t going to stop the second day of fun at the Hooplandia 3 on 3 basketball tournament.

“Being New England, we have to face the fact that we could have had inclement weather, so all the courts were painted indoors, and we had about 20 courts set up already,” said Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition.

We spoke Cassidy courtside. He told Western Mass News they were prepared to move indoors Saturday morning. The choice received positive reaction, with limited team cancellations and fierce competition.

“I’m really impressed with the level of play, we’ve had some college coaches out here because it’s easier to see athletes, their high school athletes in 3 on 3s rather then on a big team,” he said.

Players we spoke with said off the court, it’s all about the camaraderie

“I like the environment and just getting to know everyone better and we get to be closer and more united,” players told Western Mass News.

And are already looking to the future.

“Out of the four of you, whose going to make it to the NBA?” we asked.

“Me, me don’t even lie me!” they said.

Hooplandia wraps up Sunday with select division championship games and the winners being announced.

