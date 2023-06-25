Shooting on Temple, School Sts. leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to the area of Temple and School Streets Saturday night for reports of a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Saturday and located two adult male gunshot victims.

Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center, however, one man succumbed to his injuries. The second victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Police said that they do not believe this incident is connected to a shooting on Spring Street just hours prior.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit, as well as the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit, is investigating.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you have been asked to contact Springfield Police.

