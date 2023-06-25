Springfield crews respond to basement fire on Union St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Union Street Sunday morning for reports of a basement fire.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m. and saw crews securing the scene.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said that they arrived just after 10 a.m. and that the dryer fire was quickly contained.

No injuries were reported and no one has been displaced.

