Town of Hampden commemorates local revolutionary involved in Boston Tea Party

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This coming December marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

In honor of this milestone, the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museums is commemorating the graves of those who took part in this revolutionary act, including one here in western Mass.

On December 16th, 1773, hundreds of American revolutionaries threw the British Empire’s tea into the Boston Harbor. Among them was a Hampden native, Robert Sessions.

“Robert Sessions was born on March 15th, 1752, and as you’ve heard, was only 21 years of age in 1773,” said Boston Tea Party Ships and Museums Creative Manager Evan O’Brien.

Dozens of people gathered at Session’s gravesite in honor of the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, being celebrated December 2023. The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museums is commemorating those who participated with a marker that signifies those who are buried beneath it were there on that historic day.

“His participation in the Boston Tea Party on December 16th, 1773, places him among the revered patriots who dared to fight British rule and ignite the flames of revolution,” said Director of Veterans Services in Wilbraham, Jared Sasen.

After being a son of the revolution, Sessions laid roots in South Wilbraham, better known today as the town of Hampden. He was the town clerk and treasurer, and later served as a representative in the Massachusetts state legislature.

Sessions died on September 27th, 1836 at 84 years old. Now, 187 years after his death, he is being recognized as one of the original American heroes.

“Over the next few years, we’ll pay tribute to so many of those who gave and sacrificed for our nation right at its founding,” said Senator Jake Oliveira. “I’m just so happy to be joined here today and place a ceremonial marker that I know will live on forever at this site to recognize the sacrifices of people like Robert Sessions.”

