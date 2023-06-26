Applicants sought for open position on Springfield Police Board of Commissioners

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Monday that he will be accepting letters of interest from city residents interested in serving on the Board of Police Commissioners.

Commissioner Norman Roldan submitted his letter of resignation, effective on June 30th. This new appointee will finish up his term, which will expire on April 1st 2024.

Any resident interested in serving must submit their letter of interest by Monday, July 10, 2023. It must include a brief discussion about why they are interested in the position, a summary of their background, and how they meet the qualifications.

This letter can be brought into the mayor’s office or sent in by mail.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body, believed to be a person who was missing since Wednesday was found in the waters of...
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Police in Springfield responded to the area of Temple and School Streets Saturday night for...
Shooting on Temple, School Sts. leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
One person has died following a shooting on Spring Street Saturday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Crews in Holyoke are on scene near Appleton Street recovering a stolen car out of the...
Holyoke Police investigating, after crews recover stolen car out of Connecticut River

Latest News

After hours in the Ticketmaster queue and months of anticipating Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, some...
Getting Answers: how to combat post-concert amnesia
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Springfield, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: Bueno Day, Rick’s Auto Body 50th anniversary, Girls Inc. new location
With summer officially underway, the focus is on those experiencing hunger and food...
Communities launch summer meals programs to address local food insecurities
Dozens at Forest Park in Springfield gathered Monday afternoon to honor a young victim of gun...
Family of unsolved drive-by shooting victim proposing new law to address gun violence