Applicants sought for open position on Springfield Police Board of Commissioners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Monday that he will be accepting letters of interest from city residents interested in serving on the Board of Police Commissioners.

Commissioner Norman Roldan submitted his letter of resignation, effective on June 30th. This new appointee will finish up his term, which will expire on April 1st 2024.

Any resident interested in serving must submit their letter of interest by Monday, July 10, 2023. It must include a brief discussion about why they are interested in the position, a summary of their background, and how they meet the qualifications.

This letter can be brought into the mayor’s office or sent in by mail.

