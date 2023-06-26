Communities launch summer meals programs to address local food insecurities

With summer officially underway, the focus is on those experiencing hunger and food insecurities here in western Massachusetts, and some new meal options starte
By Daniel Santiago, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With summer officially underway, the focus is on those experiencing hunger and food insecurities here in western Massachusetts, and some new meal options started Monday.

Programs to help fight hunger and food insecurity across western Massachusetts are finding new ways to feed everyone. Whether that is dining in, to-go meals, or eating at a park, there is an option for every need.

According to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, about 76,253 people are experiencing some type of food insecurity, something that the team at Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke, a program created by Providence Ministries, knew all too well when deciding to expand their services this summer. Starting this week, they are offering not just lunch, but dinner, as well.

“We just want to make sure that we feed people,” said Kate’s Kitchen Manager Jasmin Colon. “With the high cost of food now, the children out of school, families are working – we’ve got people who are working two-three jobs, you know, they are never home, so, how can they cook? How can they get food? Well, they can come on down and they can have a meal.”

Jasmine and the entire team cook, serve up the food, host those looking for a meal, clean the kitchen, and once that is done, they start the process all over again. On top of the cooked meals, Kate’s Kitchen also offers everyone that comes with a to-go option of bread, fresh produce, or anything else that they may have available for everyone to take home.

Home Grown Springfield, the culinary and nutrition program of Springfield’s Public Schools, is joining the efforts to feed everyone across western Mass. Starting this week, they are offering free breakfast and lunch for kids 18 and under at different locations, regardless of whether they are from Springfield or not.

Western Mass News spoke to Karly Dunn, the student engagement manager for Home Grown Springfield, who said that providing meals creates stronger connections for the upcoming school year.

“During the summer, we recognize that students are still hungry, no matter what season it is, whether school is in or out. So, we’re excited to always offer breakfast and lunch to the students of Springfield,” said Dunn. “Community loves being a part of it. I think that the more that we spend time out in sites like these and have more face time with our community, we’ve been building stronger relationships.”

Both Kate’s Kitchen and Home Grown Springfield offer meals and snacks every day of the week. You can find more information on Kate’s Kitchen HERE and more on Home Grown Springfield HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body, believed to be a person who was missing since Wednesday was found in the waters of...
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Police in Springfield responded to the area of Temple and School Streets Saturday night for...
Shooting on Temple, School Sts. leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
One person has died following a shooting on Spring Street Saturday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Crews in Holyoke are on scene near Appleton Street recovering a stolen car out of the...
Holyoke Police investigating, after crews recover stolen car out of Connecticut River

Latest News

Dozens at Forest Park in Springfield gathered Monday afternoon to honor a young victim of gun...
Family of unsolved drive-by shooting victim proposing new law to address gun violence
Two deadly double shootings in the city of Springfield over the weekend have local leaders...
Springfield officials plan to increase measures to crack down on gun violence
The Springfield Fire Department responded to multiple emergencies across the city over the...
Several people displaced following 6 fires over the weekend in Springfield
With the summertime underway, you may find yourself at a Springfield park enjoying the weather,...
Springfield parks’ water fountains remain off even after end of COVID-19 emergency