Family of unsolved drive-by shooting victim proposing new law to address gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens at Forest Park in Springfield gathered Monday afternoon to honor a young victim of gun violence.

Tamara Clark died in a drive-by shooting that remains unsolved. Monday, exactly three years after her death, Clark’s family and friends dressed in yellow and white, like a sunflower, to honor Tamara and her favorite flower.

Western Mass News spoke with Clark’s mother Tangela who said that it was important to her that Monday was a happy event to honor her daughter’s fun-loving personality. However, she said that gun violence is a prevailing issue here in the city of Springfield.

“The gun violence has gotten to an all-time high, and the unsolved murders are even higher, so I just want people to know that this impacts everyone, not just the family,” she told us. “It impacts the community, the children of the community, it impacts everyone. I think people need to start getting together and let’s start to stop this gun violence with the youth.”

Clark said that there needs to be stronger legislation when it comes to drive-by shootings in rental cars like what happened to her daughter.

We will have more the law she is proposing coming up tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.