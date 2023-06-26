Getting Answers: how to combat post-concert amnesia

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Summertime is often filled with fun experiences from concerts to weddings to vacations, and with those experiences comes memories, but what happens when your excitement overtakes those memories and they disappear? Western Mass News is getting answers on what you are experiencing and what you can do to try to maintain them.

After hours in the Ticketmaster queue and months of anticipating Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, some Swifties are having a hard time remembering the actual concert.

“I’m so thankful I filmed it because it’s proof I did see these things,” said Emily Riccio.

She is one of the thousands of concert goers experiencing the phenomenon being called post-concert amnesia.

“It is incredibly overwhelming,” said American International College Director of Counseling Renee Rosado. “The mind can’t process everything all at once, so sometimes, it just shuts off those pieces, and it really just means you’re having an amazing experience.”

Rosado told us that while there is not a specific term for this kind of forgetfulness, it is how the brain works.

“We can’t attend to every detail,” she said. “It is not like recording on a video. It’s just that we are encoding information as it is happening and not everything can be encoded. It is too much information, so we let go of some things and hold on to other specific things.”

In simple terms, it is exactly what living in the moment means.

“You are right there. You were living it in the moment, and you were not taking the time to process it and coded in form of a memory,” said Rosado. “You were just experiencing it and let it overwhelm you, and that isn’t a bad thing.”

However, it is not just concerts that you can forget.

“Big, emotional events. Things where you are fully aroused and charged,” Rosado said. “It can be weddings, or the birth of a child or things, or you forget because you are overwhelmed. It can also be difficult and traumatic things where the brain is protecting you from remembering details. We don’t get to choose which part of our senses are feeling excited versus feeling overwhelmed from difficult things.”

Rosado said that, oftentimes, the memories that get blacked out are ones that you have been looking forward to for a long time, which is something Riccio can attest to.

“I can’t imagine a time where I looked forward to something so much, and then it was happening right in front of me,” she said. “And I think that’s probably why I don’t remember all of it, because it was just so overwhelming.”

While Rosado said that there is nothing you can do to prevent these memory lapses, you can practice breathing exercises, and she said it is important to take in your surroundings, feel your feet on the ground, take note of what clothes you are wearing, and take in the sights, sounds, and smells around you.

“Just enjoy it,” she said. “Just be in the moment. Just be with your friends and be in the moment of the music, the sounds. You could try to attend to the very specific smells or something you want to sing along to, but get swept up. It’s okay.”

If you are someone who has experienced this forgetfulness, whether it was at Swift’s concert or another monumental moment in your life, try not to get too upset over the parts you cannot remember and focus on what you do.

“It can be disappointing when you are hoping to remember every detail from a three or four hour window of time, to feel like you have lost something, but hold onto the pieces that you do remember and enjoy them and reminisce,” Rosado said. “Embellish them in a way that can enhance positive feelings.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.