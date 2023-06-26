Getting Answers: oncologists weigh in on chemotherapy drug shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As prescription drug shortages across the country continue to rise, more patients are suffering the consequences. Now, cancer patients are facing a shortage from drugs needed for their chemotherapy treatments. Western Mass News is getting answers on the local impact.

The shortages directly impacting chemotherapy treatments started back in November after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration halted production at a manufacturing plant in India that provided with most of our country’s supply.

Prescription drug shortages have become a growing problem in the health care system in the United States, especially since COVID-19 swept the nation. However, the shortage of two drugs in particular is creating an urgent situation for patients being treated for cancer.

According to a recent survey by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, 70% of cancer centers in the United States are experiencing a shortage of Cisplatin, and 93% are running low on Carboplatin – two drugs used in chemotherapy.

Those shortages impacting chemo treatments are causing hospitals across the country to react quickly, and here in western Massachusetts, Baystate Health is doing the same.

“We have had emergency meetings every week for the last few months, and what we do – we meet with pharmacy, nursing, oncology leadership and we assess our current drug supply, our current demand, and we estimate the re-supply date,” said Medical Director of Cancer Services at Baystate Health, Dr. Grace Makari-Judson. “And we’re trying to be very proactive so that we have enough drugs for our patients and for their needs.”

Dr. Makari-Judson told Western Mass News that medical professionals are seeing more drugs being put under a shortage warning, more so in the last six months, and many pharmaceutical companies are behind these shortages.

“This goes beyond the supply chain,” said Dr. Makari-Judson. “It’s not just limited manufacturing. A lot of it has to do with the fact that many of these medications are generic drugs, and generic drugs are less profitable, so there’s less interest in making them.”

As patients grow worried, different groups are advocating on their behalf. The American Cancer Society is warning about the shortages becoming a life-threatening issue, and in a statement shared with Western Mass News, they said, in part:

“A number of the drugs included in the shortage don’t have an effective alternative. As first-line treatments for a number of cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer and leukemia often experienced by pediatric cancer patients, the shortage could lead to delays in treatment that could result in worse outcomes.”

Oncologists are opting to lower the dose for some patients and, in some cases, have longer periods of time in between treatments in order to still treat their patients and make supplies last.

