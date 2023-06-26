Local community comes together for non-violence walk in Springfield

A non-violence walk took place today in Springfield to raise awareness about getting guns off the streets on Sunday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A non-violence walk took place today in Springfield to raise awareness about getting guns off the streets on Sunday afternoon.

The event started at 2:30 p.m. at the Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church.

Western Mass News spoke to Sandra Alexander, a pastor at the church about how personal this walk is to her and many others.

“I’ve seen it on TV, I’ve heard it, I’ve marched and walked with other people, but there was this incident with my family, my nephew was gunned down last year so this walk is personal as well,” expressed Alexander. It’s hurtful, it’s hard to get past that pain.”

This walk was followed by a rally where the community remembered those who died by violence in Springfield and started a conversation exploring the ways in which a peaceful city could be built.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Springfield Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.
West Springfield Police locate missing woman
We are less than a week away from the 2023 NHL Draft and one athlete from Amherst is a...
Amherst native hoping to be first-round pick in NHL Draft
We continue to follow the latest on the AMBER Alert that went out this morning after the mother...
Family speaks out following the kidnapping of a 4-year-old from a Springfield house
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Crews continue their search for a missing boater at Hampton Ponds in Westfield.
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond

Latest News

Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted a town hall meeting on Sunday afternoon in Holyoke.
Senator Warren addresses concerns in town hall at Holyoke Community College
Three people are without a place to stay after a house fire overnight on Welland Road in...
3 displaced following fire overnight on Welland Rd. in Springfield
Police in Springfield responded to the area of Temple and School Streets Saturday night for...
Shooting on Temple, School Sts. leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Crews in Holyoke are on scene near Appleton Street recovering a stolen car out of the...
Holyoke Police investigating, after crews recover stolen car out of Connecticut River