Local community comes together for non-violence walk in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A non-violence walk took place today in Springfield to raise awareness about getting guns off the streets on Sunday afternoon.

The event started at 2:30 p.m. at the Shiloh Freewill Baptist Church.

Western Mass News spoke to Sandra Alexander, a pastor at the church about how personal this walk is to her and many others.

“I’ve seen it on TV, I’ve heard it, I’ve marched and walked with other people, but there was this incident with my family, my nephew was gunned down last year so this walk is personal as well,” expressed Alexander. It’s hurtful, it’s hard to get past that pain.”

This walk was followed by a rally where the community remembered those who died by violence in Springfield and started a conversation exploring the ways in which a peaceful city could be built.

