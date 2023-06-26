Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A body, believed to be a person who was missing since Wednesday was found in the waters of...
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Police in Springfield responded to the area of Temple and School Streets Saturday night for...
Shooting on Temple, School Sts. leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
One person has died following a shooting on Spring Street Saturday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Crews in Holyoke are on scene near Appleton Street recovering a stolen car out of the...
Holyoke Police investigating, after crews recover stolen car out of Connecticut River

Latest News

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot
With summer officially underway, the focus is on those experiencing hunger and food...
Communities launch summer meals programs to address local food insecurities
Dozens at Forest Park in Springfield gathered Monday afternoon to honor a young victim of gun...
Family of unsolved drive-by shooting victim proposing new law to address gun violence
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Prosecutor: Deputy fled during Parkland school massacre, putting own life ahead of students’