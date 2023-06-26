Senator Warren addresses concerns in town hall at Holyoke Community College

Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted a town hall meeting on Sunday afternoon in Holyoke.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted a town hall meeting on Sunday afternoon in Holyoke.

This event began at 1 p.m. at Holyoke Community College, where the senator gathered others to speak and interact with the community.

During her speech, Warren discussed one way she wants to

“We need a higher national minimum wage that gives us a foundation to build on,” said Senator Warren. “The second part is we really have to acknowledge undercutting unions, workers, jobs, pay, and working conditions.”

