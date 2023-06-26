Several people displaced following 6 fires over the weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department responded to multiple emergencies across the city over the weekend. Springfield Fire crews responded to multiple fires and a hazmat situation this past weekend alone. We also spoke with the American Red Cross about how they responded, as well.

Springfield fire trucks and busy firefighters called to scenes around the city this weekend.

Taking a closer look, on Saturday, crews responded to a kitchen fire on Fort Pleasant Avenue that displaced two people, a car fire on Longhill Street, and a hazardous materials call at the U.S. Postal Service Bulk Mail Distribution Center. On Sunday, a fire on Welland Road displaced three people. Then, a fire on Ringgold Street displaced four people. Crews also responded to a basement fire on Union Street. We were told the cause of the fires remain under investigation.

If you lost count, that is six responses over the course of two days. We spoke with Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, who told Western Mass News that he applauds their response, adding that they are always ready to go.

“We had a full staffing level on the weekend like we usually do, the only thing we have to worry about is the fatigue on the members that are putting the fires out,” Captain Piemonte said.

However, fire crews were not the only ones that took action.

“We work with the people that are being displaced by the fire by providing for their emergency needs,” said Red Cross of Western Massachusetts Disaster Program Manager Mary Nathan. “It’s usually around housing, the need to be able to feed their families, a change of clothes, that type of thing.”

Nathan said that they helped two families that were displaced this weekend. “Small number for what we sometimes see, but still devastating for those families that were affected,” she said.

Nathan added that they have been responding to more than usual and are looking for volunteers to help their neighbors in time of need.

“This year alone, we’ve been to 153 house fires, and we’ve got a very small team of volunteers,” she told us.

Nathan said that anyone is welcome to sign up to be a volunteer. If you are interested in supporting their responses or joining the organization, click HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.