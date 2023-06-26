A Shower or Storm This Evening, then More Overnight & Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A First Alert Weather Day for western Mass as our area is under a marginal or low/isolated risk for storms that may produce damaging wind gusts, flooding rain and small hail.

It’s been warm and very humid across the region today and early afternoon downpours and thunderstorms have moved out, giving us a lull with lingering clouds. However, to our southwest there are a few more batches of showers and storms moving up our way that will impact us this evening and overnight.

Any evening wet weather looks hit or miss with the Berkshires seeing maybe the best shot at more downpours and storms. Another batch looks to hold together and come through our area around 1-3am, bringing a round of heavy rain, some thunder and lightning and even a low risk for strong wind gusts. Patchy fog and clouds linger before and after and we stay quite humid.

Tuesday will be another warm, humid day with a shower or two around in the morning, then spotty showers and storms in the afternoon. Like the last few days, most of day will be rain-free, but some tropical downpours will again be around here and there.

Occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday and Thursday-mostly in the afternoons. We will get some sun in the mix with highs close to 80 each day. While severe thunderstorms are not likely for us, heavy rain could lead to localized flooding or flash flooding. The upper low moving east will gradually exit New England by the end of the week. Dew points may drop a bit and Friday looks like the nicest of the week with highs getting into the 80s.

Not much will change over the weekend-we remain humid and seasonable with highs close to 80 degrees. Rain chances look higher Sunday with a passing warm and cold front. Next week is trending drier, but warmer with highs getting close to 90 by the 4th.

