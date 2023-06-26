Springfield officials calling for immediate action after latest deadly shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pair of deadly shootings over the weekend are the latest in a series of gun crimes in one Springfield neighborhood over the past 3 weeks. Western Mass News is getting answers on what local leaders are doing to try and stop the violence.

Those leaders we spoke with told Western Mass News that they are upset with the volume of shootings seen over the recent weeks. We asked them what they are planning to do to fight back against gun violence and restore a sense a safety for residents.

“I’m pretty sad,” said Springfield resident James Johnson. “I think a lot of things are poor communication, I think we, as a city, need to work to help people who deal with stress.”

“We need the sheriffs to stop the bad guys,” said resident Dexter Williams. “Maybe we need to change the laws.”

Springfield residents shared their reactions to the string of shootings in one particular area of Springfield over the past 3 weeks.

On June 7th around midnight, officers responded to a call of a double homicide on the 200-block of Union Street. Hours later, gunshots narrowly missed investigating officers at the intersection of School and High Streets.

Two more shootings took place in the area this past Saturday. The first was on the 100-block of Spring Street around 7:45 p.m. with one person killed and one injured.

Less than 2 hours later, just a short distance away at the intersection of Temple and School Streets, more shots rang out with one person killed and another injured.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that he has issued a call to action.

“It’s unacceptable,” he said. “It’s a call to arms. This is a multi-pronged approach. Number one, obviously, is the street attacks, and number 2 is to continue to fund many of our social services agencies and youth development.”

He told us that his office is currently working with law enforcement and community leaders to combat gun violence. However, he said more action is necessary.

“The key here is cooperation,” Mayor Sarno told us. “Sometimes here, you’re not even getting the victims that are speaking to us, let alone the witnesses, which means we’re going to have more increased camera systems that are going to be out there.”

Springfield City Councilors Zaida Govan and Lavar Click-Bruce told Western Mass News that other contributing factors to the gun violence need to be addressed as well.

“We have to look at the root cause of things, and we have to look at hunger and poverty in this city, the high rents, the high cost of housing,” said Councilor Govan.

“Once they get arrested, we’ve got to make sure they’re being kept if they’re being unlawful,” added Councilor Click-Bruce.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.