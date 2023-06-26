Springfield officials plan to increase measures to crack down on gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two deadly double shootings in the city of Springfield over the weekend have local leaders searching for solutions to stop the gun violence. Western Mass News is getting answers on what city leaders are doing to crack down on gun crimes.

City officials we spoke with told Western Mass News that they are currently funding programs to help stop crime in the city. However, more action needs to be taken to curb gun violence.

Four shootings over the past three weeks have left four people dead and two others injured with gunshots barely missing three police officers in one neighborhood in Springfield.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who told us his office is working with state and local law enforcement to up the ante and crack down on gun violence.

“One, we’re going to continue the street suppression and we’re looking to expand the camera systems across the city,” he told us. “Two, we’re going to continue to fund social service agencies, youth development agencies, street outreach agencies.”

Mayor Sarno added that one issue that contributes to the gun violence we see is violent offenders who are out on the streets on bail, awaiting trial. He is renewing his long standing calls for the court system to take action.

“When the courts let these individuals out, not only does that harm the residents in the neighborhood areas, they also become targets, too,” said Mayor Sarno. “In my report from the hospitals from that on Saturday evening, most of the people down there had bracelets and monitors on.”

Springfield City Councilor Zaida Govan said that, in the short term, a heavier police presence is needed in the area where the shootings took place. She told Western Mass News that she hopes the council can put together more proactive solutions to help the community’s crime issues.

“I always say that, a lot of times, we see these things happening, but it’s not in my neighborhood, so it doesn’t affect me, right?” she said. “The problem with that is, these things are kind of like viruses, they spread. They’ll be in your neighborhood if we don’t address it.

City councilors told Western Mass News that they plan on discussing some of the issues surrounding gun crimes in the city and will be putting together more comprehensive solutions to gun violence in the coming weeks.

