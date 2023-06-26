Springfield parks’ water fountains remain off even after end of COVID-19 emergency

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to us, wondering when they would be able to get a drink from water fountains in Springfield parks, which have been shut off since the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the summertime underway, you may find yourself at a Springfield park enjoying the weather, but if you forget to bring a drink, you might be out of luck. Our Western Mass News crews stopped by Forest Park Monday to try the fountains out for ourselves, and they would not turn on. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have had to remember to bring water bottles or would need to leave to get something to drink.

One Western Mass News viewer got us thinking about this. An email he sent to our newsroom reads, in part:

“...In this approaching hot weather, it would be nice to be able to refill the water bottle I carry with me. I pay $5,200 per year in taxes and would like some water in return.”

The park goers we spoke to Wednesday told us that, while they do not use the fountains, they are on the same page.

“People can bring a bottle of water if they remember, but it’s not always so easy to do that,” said Lenny Lapon of Springfield.

“It’s also an issue for people who are homeless, who are having other types of socio-economic challenges,” added Sharon Cretsinger of Springfield. “It’s almost discriminatory of the city to keep those resources away from people who are in those positions.”

Western Mass News went to city officials for answers. According to Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan, they are in the process of turning the fountains on this year, as the COVID-19 emergency has ended, but he noted that the priority right now is turning on the parks’ splash pads.

However, residents said that COVID has delayed many things, and facilities like this should have been made available sooner.

“Certainly whenever the government declared that the emergency was over, and it was alright to not wear a mask,” said Lapon.

Sullivan said that park goers can see the water fountains turned on in about another week or two.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.