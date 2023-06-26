Springfield suspect arrested following armed robbery over weekend

Hakam McCoy mugshot 062623
Hakam McCoy mugshot 062623(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested for his role in an armed robbery that took place on State Street over the weekend in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police, officers responded to the 900-block of State Street around 9 a.m. Sunday morning for a panic alarm and were later informed that an armed robbery had occurred. The suspect had stolen an undisclosed amount of cash and several items from the store while threatening the victim with a knife. That suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police then said that they located the suspected vehicle on East Columbus Avenue before the car stopped to let three people out. Police said that Springfield officers were then able to locate the individuals who got out of the car, including the suspect from the armed robbery.

That suspect, 40-year-old Hakam McCoy of Springfield, was then positively identified as the armed robber and arrested around 10:10 a.m. on charges for armed robbery, as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

