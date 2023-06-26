Town by Town: Bueno Day, Rick’s Auto Body 50th anniversary, Girls Inc. new location

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Springfield, and Holyoke.

Diners at Bueno y Sano in West Springfield are helping raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County.

In fact, all five Bueno y Sano locations in western Mass. are fundraising for the cause.

50% of all purchases at Amherst, Northampton, South Deerfield, Springfield, and West Springfield locations will be donated.

Bob Lowry, owner and founder of Bueno y Sano restaurants in western Mass., said that his experience being a “big” in the program was life changing.

He has been holding Bueno Day to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters for over 15 years.

In Springfield, one local business held their 50th anniversary celebration.

Representative Orlando Ramos presented a citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives to Rick’s Auto Body for marking their milestone of fifty years of service.

Congratulations on this big achievement!

In Holyoke, Girls Inc. of the Valley began their first day of programming at their new location.

They launched their campaign back in 2018 with a mission to expand the physical footprint and establish a permanent headquarters in Holyoke, allowing them to serve a larger community.

Girls Inc. also launched two different age cohorts of a three-week long summer camp, called Artists in Action.

