White Florida woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of Black neighbor

Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in...
Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in Ocala, Florida.(MARION COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida was charged Monday with manslaughter and assault.

Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in Ocala, Florida. She was formally charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault.

State Attorney William Gladson said his office contemplated filing a second-degree murder charge but prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence that Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” toward Owens.

“As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” Gladson said in a statement.

Amanda Sizemore, Lorincz’s attorney from the public defender’s office, said she had no comment at this time. An email seeking comment was sent to attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Owens’ family.

Owens was killed June 2 in Ocala, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) north of Orlando.

After the shooting, Lorincz told investigators she had problems for two years with being disrespected by children in the neighborhood — including Owens’ children, who are ages 12, 9, 7 and 3.

According to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lorincz said she had a headache the day of the shooting and that children were running and yelling outside her apartment. That night, while a few children were playing basketball, Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one on the feet.

Owens then came over and knocked on her door. Lorincz told investigators that Owens threatened to kill her and banged on the door so hard she feared Owens would break it down.

Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff’s report says, which went through the closed door and fatally struck Owens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body, believed to be a person who was missing since Wednesday was found in the waters of...
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Police in Springfield responded to the area of Temple and School Streets Saturday night for...
Shooting on Temple, School Sts. leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
One person has died following a shooting on Spring Street Saturday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Crews in Holyoke are on scene near Appleton Street recovering a stolen car out of the...
Holyoke Police investigating, after crews recover stolen car out of Connecticut River

Latest News

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot
With summer officially underway, the focus is on those experiencing hunger and food...
Communities launch summer meals programs to address local food insecurities
Dozens at Forest Park in Springfield gathered Monday afternoon to honor a young victim of gun...
Family of unsolved drive-by shooting victim proposing new law to address gun violence
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Prosecutor: Deputy fled during Parkland school massacre, putting own life ahead of students’