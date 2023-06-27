2 arrested after shots fired on Agawam Ave. in West Springfield

Gun seized in West Springfield 062723
Gun seized in West Springfield 062723(West Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men have been arrested following a shooting incident in the area of Agawam Avenue in West Springfield on Friday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. following an open line 911 call with the sound of people yelling.

Officers arrived on scene and located approximately 20 vehicles parked with music playing. After speaking to several individuals on scene regarding the 911 call, officers learned that the shots were fired from a vehicle occupied by Richard Addarich and Ashley Sam Burgos Tolentino, both of Springfield. Their vehicle attempted to exit the area at the time of officers’ arrival.

Ashley Sam Burgos Tolentino (left) and Richard Addarich (right) mugshots 062723
Ashley Sam Burgos Tolentino (left) and Richard Addarich (right) mugshots 062723(West Springfield Police Department)

Police said that they located one 9mm shell casing on the ground on the passenger side of where the vehicle had been parked. They also located a Glock 26 9mm handgun on the floor behind the passenger seat.

Detectives then responded and to assist the officers with the scene. They located an additional six 9mm shell casings in the area where the suspects’ vehicle was when officers arrived.

Officials said that their investigation revealed that Tolentino had attempted to punch and fight another person following the shots being fired from his vehicle, that of which Addarich a passenger in. The assault was stopped by others prior to officers arrival.

Both men were taken into custody without incident and now face multiple firearms charges. Tolentino also faces an assault charge.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body, believed to be a person who was missing since Wednesday was found in the waters of...
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Applicants sought for open position on Springfield Police Board of Commissioners

Latest News

Pittsfield cash-for-gold scam suspects 062723
Pittsfield Police warning residents of cash-for-gold scam
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield.
Town by Town: MassHire employer appreciation breakfast and Dakin adoption event
With July 4th just a week away, state and local first responders are calling on the public to...
First responders explain dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of July 4th
A chemical dump on slides in Bliss Park in Longmeadow left two children injured earlier this...
Longmeadow officials looking to increase Bliss Park security following acid incident
The Easthampton School Committee announced Tuesday that they have selected an interim...
Easthampton School Committee names interim superintendent for upcoming school year