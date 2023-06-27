2 arrested after shots fired on Agawam Ave. in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men have been arrested following a shooting incident in the area of Agawam Avenue in West Springfield on Friday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. following an open line 911 call with the sound of people yelling.

Officers arrived on scene and located approximately 20 vehicles parked with music playing. After speaking to several individuals on scene regarding the 911 call, officers learned that the shots were fired from a vehicle occupied by Richard Addarich and Ashley Sam Burgos Tolentino, both of Springfield. Their vehicle attempted to exit the area at the time of officers’ arrival.

Ashley Sam Burgos Tolentino (left) and Richard Addarich (right) mugshots 062723 (West Springfield Police Department)

Police said that they located one 9mm shell casing on the ground on the passenger side of where the vehicle had been parked. They also located a Glock 26 9mm handgun on the floor behind the passenger seat.

Detectives then responded and to assist the officers with the scene. They located an additional six 9mm shell casings in the area where the suspects’ vehicle was when officers arrived.

Officials said that their investigation revealed that Tolentino had attempted to punch and fight another person following the shots being fired from his vehicle, that of which Addarich a passenger in. The assault was stopped by others prior to officers arrival.

Both men were taken into custody without incident and now face multiple firearms charges. Tolentino also faces an assault charge.

