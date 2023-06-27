Easthampton School Committee names interim superintendent for upcoming school year

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was rescinded Thursday.
By Robin Stockler and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton School Committee announced Tuesday that they have selected an interim superintendent for the upcoming year.

They said that Maureen Binienda was chosen after an extensive search and careful consideration. She will serve a one-year contract.

You may recall the district originally offered a permanent superintendent position to Dr. Vito Perrone, which they later rescinded after his controversial use of the word ‘ladies’ in an email.

The committee then offered the position to a second candidate, who later withdrew herself from the running.

Shortly after that, the committee decided to pursue a one-year interim superintendent instead.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body, believed to be a person who was missing since Wednesday was found in the waters of...
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Applicants sought for open position on Springfield Police Board of Commissioners

Latest News

A near $5 million proposal is on the table in Longmeadow to combat unsafe trees in town.
Proposal made to address unsafe trees in Longmeadow after years of storm damage
Recent deadly shootings in Springfield have many concerned in the city. Now, attention turns to...
U.S. Attorney in Mass. launching Project Safe Neighborhoods to combat gun violence
Heavy rain is expected again Tuesday night and Wednesday across western Massachusetts, and with...
Wet weather brings mosquito concerns to western Mass.
Fireworks Graphic
First responders explain dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of July 4th