Easthampton School Committee names interim superintendent for upcoming school year

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton School Committee announced Tuesday that they have selected an interim superintendent for the upcoming year.

They said that Maureen Binienda was chosen after an extensive search and careful consideration. She will serve a one-year contract.

You may recall the district originally offered a permanent superintendent position to Dr. Vito Perrone, which they later rescinded after his controversial use of the word ‘ladies’ in an email.

The committee then offered the position to a second candidate, who later withdrew herself from the running.

Shortly after that, the committee decided to pursue a one-year interim superintendent instead.

