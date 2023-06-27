Holyoke man identified as victim of Appleton St. homicide

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police Department Photo(Holyoke Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The victim of Friday morning’s shooting on Appleton Street in Holyoke has been identified.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Edgar Soto-Irizarry of Holyoke.

Officials said that Holyoke Police received a 911 call for a reported shooting around 9:20 a.m. Friday morning on the 300-block of Appleton Street.

A man was shot to death in broad daylight along a busy Holyoke street on Friday.

Officers arriving on scene said that they located Soto-Irizarry, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services were performed, however, they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body, believed to be a person who was missing since Wednesday was found in the waters of...
Body of missing East Longmeadow canoeist recovered from Pequot Pond
Police in Springfield responded to reports of an armed robbery Sunday morning.
3 detained, 1 flees following armed robbery in Springfield
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Applicants sought for open position on Springfield Police Board of Commissioners

Latest News

Heavy rain is expected again Tuesday night and Wednesday across western Massachusetts, and with...
Wet weather brings mosquito concerns to western Mass.
Fireworks Graphic
First responders explain dangers of illegal fireworks ahead of July 4th
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton School Committee names interim superintendent for upcoming school year
Springfield leaders propose ways to curb gun violence on city streets
Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll visited Elms College in Chicopee to discuss...
Lt. Governor Driscoll discusses future of Mass. with business leaders at Elms College