Holyoke man identified as victim of Appleton St. homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The victim of Friday morning’s shooting on Appleton Street in Holyoke has been identified.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Edgar Soto-Irizarry of Holyoke.

Officials said that Holyoke Police received a 911 call for a reported shooting around 9:20 a.m. Friday morning on the 300-block of Appleton Street.

A man was shot to death in broad daylight along a busy Holyoke street on Friday.

Officers arriving on scene said that they located Soto-Irizarry, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services were performed, however, they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

