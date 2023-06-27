Longmeadow officials looking to increase Bliss Park security following acid incident

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A chemical dump on slides in Bliss Park in Longmeadow left two children injured earlier this month. The park has since reopened, and residents and town leaders are now calling for safety improvements to be made.

The investigation remains ongoing into this incident, but efforts are underway to address those safety concerns with the potential of installing security cameras at the park.

There was a much different scene at Longmeadow’s Bliss Park on Tuesday, after the park was closed for days following a chemical dump that left at least two children injured. Now, parents speaking out about the possibility of installing security cameras at the park.

“I think it is for safety,” one parent said. “Especially with what happened a couple weeks ago, somebody just broke into that building, and then they put some chemicals.”

According to Longmeadow Police, someone stole muriatic acid from the nearby pool building and poured it on three slides. The acidic chemical, which is used to clean pools, left two children with burn-like injuries.

“Bliss Park is reopened, the playground,” said Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons. “We made it clean with the town’s insurance company paying for the damage. The police investigation is ongoing.”

Simmons told Western Mass News that she intends to use American Rescue Plan funding, with the select board’s approval, for the potential installation of security cameras at both Bliss Park and Greenwood Park.

“We’ve also received a quote for running the fiber connection for the Bliss Park playground area and the Greenwood Park playground area,” she said. “We’re working on finalizing some of those quotes to add cameras in those locations.”

Parents we spoke with remain optimistic that cameras will get installed at the parks, sooner rather than later.

“I hope so, I am hoping it will,” one parent told us. “It’s better because it’s safer for the kids, especially, sometimes, I just sit down in my car and I just watch my kids.”

We did reach out to Longmeadow Police for an update on the investigation, but have not yet heard back.

Meanwhile, the town manager told us that she is still getting additional quotes for the cameras, which will be proposed at the next select board meeting on July 17th.

