Lt. Governor Driscoll discusses future of Mass. with business leaders at Elms College

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll visited Elms College in Chicopee to discuss her vision for western Massachusetts and the rest of the Commonwealth for the coming months.

Elms College once again welcomed western Mass. business leaders to discuss how to properly move forward for the year. It was for the 6th Annual Executive Leadership Breakfast, and for the first time ever, a governor or lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker.

“Certainly shared some ideas of where we think western Mass. can really grow and be strong, whether it’s in the tourism space, connecting the strength of our communities locally when it comes to things like housing and infrastructure, and really working in collaboration with the public and private sector to grow a strong economy, a place that’s safe and accessible for all,” Lt. Governor Driscoll told Western Mass News.

Elms College President Dr. Harry Dumay said that it was an honor to have someone from the state administration speak, adding that there are some takeaways executives can gain besides breaking bread together as a community.

“What we at Elms College, and also our colleagues and higher education institutions, are doing to prepare the workforce of the future for western Massachusetts and the country built to life and the economic vitality of the region,” said Dr. Dumay.

The lieutenant governor told Western Mass News that attendees were looking for partnerships between themselves and the Healey/Driscoll Administration.

“Between our tax package, which reduces our costs for businesses, our budget which makes investments in working families, making sure we’re thinking about housing, some of the key goals that we know folks on the ground, both business leaders and people in live-in communities are relying on,” Lt. Governor Driscoll said.

Aside from speaking at the event, Lt. Governor Driscoll also touched on other issues important to her and Governor Maura Healey, including an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision on affirmative action in college admissions.

“I’m always concerned when you have decisions that roll back the clock,” Lt. Governor Driscoll said. “It’s going to have an impact on students of color in particular. That’s why we have been leading the way with respect, building a strong higher educational compact to make sure we are still a welcoming place.”

Nevertheless, Lt. Governor Driscoll hopes to continue the push for a pro-growth agenda.

“We think that Massachusetts is a great state,” she said. “We want to make sure that we’re supporting our small businesses in terms of the growth that they need to be successful.”

