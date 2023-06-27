Pittsfield Police warning residents of cash-for-gold scam

Pittsfield cash-for-gold scam suspects 062723
Pittsfield cash-for-gold scam suspects 062723(Pittsfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police Department is warning residents about a recent scam.

People caught on camera were going door to door in the Morningside neighborhood area, attempting to sell gold for cash, saying they needed gas money.

Police said that the gold is fake, and at least one local resident is out a substantial amount of money after falling for this scam.

One of the suspected cars was spotted with Texas license plates, and there may be another larger car with Texas plates also involved.

If you have already dealt with them, or have seen this car in your neighborhood, you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police.

