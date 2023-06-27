Proposal made to address unsafe trees in Longmeadow after years of storm damage

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A near $5 million proposal is on the table in Longmeadow to combat unsafe trees in town.

During a select board meeting Monday night, a hazard tree assessment was introduced, revealing suggestions on how the town should maintain their trees. Western Mass News is getting answers on this proposed funding.

This comes after years of storm damage that left a lot of downed trees and damage throughout the town of Longmeadow.

“The approximate cost of all of that work would be $4.8 million over the course of the next 5 years, so an average of about $967,000 per year,” said Project Manager of Davy Resource Group Mariah Day.

Downed trees have long been an issue in Longmeadow. Western Mass News

captured video of storm damage over the past few years, including a microburst in 2019 that left behind heavy damage throughout the town.

Now, an environmental consulting company is suggesting that the town cut down 473 trees. During their survey, they found that 90% of trees were rated in fair or good condition, but the town has 32 dead trees as of 2022.

“In Longmeadow, we found there were twice as many mature trees as would be considered ideal, and there’s a deficit of young trees,” Day said.

The assessment revealed that there needs to be more of an effort to plant young trees throughout town.

“This documented where we actually stand now. It’s 6 or 8 months old,” said Longmeadow Selectman Mark Gold. “It gives us a great snapshot of the trees in town, and it’s not something we had before.”

Gold explained more about the tree hazard assessment that was discussed.

“Longmeadow’s got a lot of trees, and they need a significant amount of help naturally as much as one would free,” he said. “The bottom-line number was four-plus millions of dollars, but that includes everything from having to cut down just a handful of hazardous trees right to treating the trees that need some help and planting trees.”

He said that Longmeadow does not plan to spend the suggested amount on maintaining trees throughout town as they have a specific budget in place.

“We have a budget for trees and forestry, and we do look at it every year, and sometimes, we can add to it a little, and sometimes, we can’t add to it as much as we like to, but trees are important to our town,” Gold said.

He added that their top priority will be to take care of the highly hazardous trees in town. The town has also received grant funding for a tree warden.

