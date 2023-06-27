Showers and Thunderstorms Return Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another warm and humid day across western Mass, especially in the valley where temperatures have returned to the 70s to around 80. Dew points are in the 60s and highest in the hill towns where showers came down earlier. Humidity is a bit lower in the valley-for now.

A spot shower or thunderstorm may pop up again into this evening, but many in western Mass look to hang on to mostly dry conditions. We do have a good amount of clouds with some breaks of sun possible and a healthy breeze out of the South.

Only a low risk for a shower this evening and overnight, but it will be mild and muggy with lows returning to the 60s. Lots of clouds and areas of fog are expected.

Wednesday should feature another warm, humid day and as low pressure moves closer to New England, a better chance for rain. Spotty showers are possible in the morning with mostly cloudy skies, then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning possible.

Showers and storms wrap up around sunset Wednesday and patchy fog likely returns overnight. Slightly less humid air should build into our area for Thursday and temperatures climb into the lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. While the upper low and trough move to our east, we may still see a spot shower or thunderstorm pop up Thursday afternoon, but most of the wet weather will be out of reach.

A full-on summer day on tap to end the week with sun and clouds, lower humidity and toasty temps in the middle 80s Friday. Hot, but our pick of the week thanks to no rain!

Humidity begins climbing again over the weekend, but Saturday is still decent. A dip in the jet stream will bring a chance for afternoon pop ups Saturday, then a warm front will bring more humidity and a better rain chance Sunday. Looking quite humid Monday with scattered storms from a passing cold front, then we dry out for the 4th. Turning warmer next week with highs nearing 90 and mostly dry days with average July humidity.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.