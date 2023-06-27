South Deerfield crews respond to one-car accident on I-91 south

South Deerfield accident 062623
South Deerfield accident 062623(South Deerfield Fire District)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Deerfield responded to I-91 south near exit 36 Monday evening for reports of a one-car accident.

According to South Deerfield Fire, crews responded to the area shortly after 7 p.m.

Officials said that the patient was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident was not provided by officials.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

