South Deerfield crews respond to one-car accident on I-91 south
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Deerfield responded to I-91 south near exit 36 Monday evening for reports of a one-car accident.
According to South Deerfield Fire, crews responded to the area shortly after 7 p.m.
Officials said that the patient was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident was not provided by officials.
