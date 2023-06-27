Springfield leaders propose ways to curb gun violence on city streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a renewed focus on solutions in Springfield following two deadly shootings over the weekend in a neighborhood where recent gun violence has now claimed the lives of four people. Western Mass News is getting answers from community leaders on what needs to be done now.

City and community leaders told Western Mass News that more needs to be done to stop these crimes from happening in the first place.

A double homicide and gunshots barely missing investigating officers back on June 7th, and two double shootings this past Saturday have left two people dead and two people injured – all within the same neighborhood.

Springfield City Councilor Victor Davila told Western Mass News that the city needs to implement strategies that attack the root causes of the violence, such as mental health services, job programs, and funding to lift up impoverished communities.

“Most of the problems can be solved within the community,” he told us. “For example, we have groups that specialize in mental health in the African-American community. We need to support groups like that because they’re the ones who know what is really going on.”

At the street level, President of the Greater Springfield NAACP Bishop Talbert Swan told Western Mass News that he is in contact with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to share his insight on ways to curb gun violence.

“The mayor did reach out to me,” he said. “We have scheduled some further deliberations to see how our organization can work with the city around preventative efforts and end the tide of violence in our community.”

In terms of immediate solutions, Bishop Swan said that putting more laws on the books is not the answer. He said that criminals will break them anyway. He is now calling upon Springfield Police to step up until long term solutions can be found.

“Law enforcement has to be diligent in terms of a presence in high crime areas, but in a respectful manner that doesn’t exasperate tensions that already exist between the police and community residents,” Bishop Swan said.

State Representative Carlos González is also looking to assist in the gun violence prevention efforts. In a letter penned to Mayor Sarno, he said, in part:

“I want to assure you that I am available to assist you in any way possible in your efforts to address this issue. Together, we can send a united message in a bilingual way that can help residents feel more secure, and provide those individuals who fear for their safety to know that we have a safe place for them to share their concerns.”

